Foote overtime hero
Brodan Salmond made his first start in net since November for the Rockets Wednesday. Dillon Dube was back in the lineup after missing more than a month while leading the World Juniors to gold. But it was Cal Foote who scored in overtime after taking a delay of game penalty with only two seconds left in the third.
