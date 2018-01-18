Cal Foote
January 18, 2018 5:06 pm
Updated: January 18, 2018 5:41 pm

Foote overtime hero

By Global News
Brodan Salmond made his first start in net since November for the Rockets Wednesday. Dillon Dube was back in the lineup after missing more than a month while leading the World Juniors to gold. But it was Cal Foote who scored in overtime after taking a delay of game penalty with only two seconds left in the third.
