BC SPCA calls for vets to ban cat declawing

The BC SPCA has released a statement calling for the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia (CVBC) to place a ban on feline declawing, saying it causes unnecessary pain and suffering for cats.

Dr. Emilia Gordon, the BC SPCA’s senior manager of animal health, said declawing also removes bones of the toes along with the nails.

“For nearly two decades the BC SPCA has been on record opposing procedures such as declawing, tail docking, ear cropping, and devocalization that impact an animal’s ability to experience good welfare and to express natural behaviours,” said Gordon.

Gordon said studies show that declawed cats are at higher risk for biting and aggression, are more likely to have trouble using the litterbox, have an increased chance of back pain and can experience abnormal bone growth where the toes have been cut.

“Cats need their nails to engage in normal behaviour and movement, including stretching and climbing,” said Gordon. “There are many humane solutions available to help fulfill a cat’s instinctive need to scratch so that it does not become a problem in the home.”

Nova Scotia became the first province to ban declawing domestic cats back in December. The ban will come into effect on March 15, following a three-month education period.

The CVBC said it will hold consultations before making a decision whether or not to ban declawing cats after studying the impacts in Nova Scotia and other jurisdictions.