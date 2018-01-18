Cause of large power outage in the Boundary area determined

FortisBC released more information about a large power outage in the Boundary area on Wednesday.

At about 2:20 p.m., a forestry worker chopped down a tree onto a major transmission line south of Rossland.

The incident caused outages for about 4,000 customers from Christina Lake to Carmi, including Rock Creek, Midway and Grand Forks.

While power would normally be re-routed to another line, it turns out the back-up line was also down for repairs on Wednesday.

Power was restored to some customers by 6 p.m. from an alternate source. Still, it wasn’t until 8:45 p.m. that all repairs were complete and power was restored to all customers.

FortisBC is working with Work Safe BC to investigate the incident.

No one was injured.

In a separate incident, power was interrupted to about 3,300 customers in Kaledan and Okanagan Falls at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The outage was caused by a damaged trasmission structure near Skahya Meadows Golf Course.

Power was restored to those customers at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.