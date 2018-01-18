Contract employee killed on Manitoba Hydro work site near Gillam, Man.

An employee for a contractor working on a Manitoba Hydro site has died in a work place incident near Gillam, Man.

The man, from Lake Manitoba First Nation, had worked with Forbes Bros Powerline Construction for several years.

In a statement Thursday Forbes said it was mourning the loss of an employee who suffered a head injury after being struck by a piece of material that fell off a flatbed trailer.

The load was being secured before heading to the job site.

“He was rushed to hospital and passed away shortly after, despite all the efforts of his colleagues on the site and nurses and doctors in Gillam,” the statement read.

Forbes was contracted by Manitoba Hydro for work on the transmission line that will carry electricity from the Keeyask Generating Station.

The company said it’s working with Manitoba Workplace, Safety and Health and Manitoba Hydro to try to determine what happened.

The name of the employee is not being released.