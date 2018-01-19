Online auction raises more than $40K for families affected by fatal Pubnico Head fire

An online auction has raised $42,000 to help the families that were affected by a recent fatal fire in Pubinco Head, N.S.

“Helping the Pubnico Families Online Auction Fundraiser” was started by Mary Lloy on Jan. 10 as a way to try to raise some money to help with expenses.

The auction officially closed on Wednesday, bringing in tens of thousands of dollars.

A house fire on Jan. 7 claimed the lives of four children — ranging in age from four months to seven years old.

Two adults escaped the blaze. One of them was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however RCMP have said it is not suspicious in nature.

The medical examiner is continuing their work on the case and says the results will be shared with police, the families and the fire marshal.

“An Evening of Music with Musicians” is being planned for Friday, Feb. 9 at the West Pubnico Legion.

Alexandra Dawn Rogerson worked for many years with the mother of one of the children who died in the fire. She is organizing the event along with members of her band, Alumni8.

There will be no charge at the door for the event, however, donations will be collected with all money going to the families.