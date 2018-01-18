Entertainment
January 18, 2018

Keith Urban returning to Winnipeg this fall

Country music artist Keith Urban performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2015.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Grammy award winning country artist Keith Urban will be making a stop in Winnipeg on his Graffiti U World Tour this fall.

Urban is set to perform at Bell MTS Place Sept. 19, 2018.

The 58 city tour is set to kick off June 15 at St. Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and will include 10 shows in Canada.

There will also be visits to cities in Nevada, Oregon, Alabama and Arkansas.

RELATED: Keith Urban helps Alberta man propose at Saskatoon concert

Ticket information is expected to be released at a later date.

