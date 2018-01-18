Man charged with 2nd degree murder for 2017 North York homicide

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a North York apartment last year.

Police responded to an unknown trouble call around 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2017, and found a 60-year-old victim with significant signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the deceased was found at a second-floor apartment located on Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive.

Autopsy results revealed the man, identified as Henryk Dabrowski, died from multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Police said Gary Seymour Scott of Toronto was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on on Thursday.