Police investigating homicide incident in North York

The body of a man has been found at an apartment in North York and Toronto police say they are treating the case as a homicide.

The incident was previously treated as a suspicious death, but has since been deemed a homicide.

According to police, the victim was found at a second-floor apartment located on Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Our units arrived and they discovered a man within the residential high-rise building and he was suffering from severe trauma,” said Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cook with Toronto Police Service.

“The investigators did confirm that the victim was a resident of the building and he was found by another resident.”

The victim, who has not been identified, was located suffering from serious injuries and died shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Paramedics say the victim is believed to be a man in his 50s.