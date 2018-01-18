Traffic
January 18, 2018 7:22 am
Updated: January 18, 2018 7:38 am

Tractor-trailer fire closes Montreal’s Hwy 25 at Hochelaga exit

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A transport truck caught fire near the Hochelaga exit on Highway 25, all directions were closed to traffic Thursday morning.

A A

A tractor-trailer carrying food products caught fire on Montreal’s Highway 25 early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5:10 a.m. as the truck was driving northbound near the Hochelaga exit.

“The driver was able to disconnect the container and escape the flames,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

“Nobody was hurt in the fire.”

Highway 25 was closed in all directions near the Hochelaga exit Thursday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Highway 25
Louis-Philippe Bibeau
Montreal
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News