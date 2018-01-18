Tractor-trailer fire closes Montreal’s Hwy 25 at Hochelaga exit
A tractor-trailer carrying food products caught fire on Montreal’s Highway 25 early Thursday morning.
The fire started around 5:10 a.m. as the truck was driving northbound near the Hochelaga exit.
“The driver was able to disconnect the container and escape the flames,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.
“Nobody was hurt in the fire.”
Highway 25 was closed in all directions near the Hochelaga exit Thursday morning.
