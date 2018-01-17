Man hospitalized for gunshot wound to leg in North Battleford, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP have made an arrest after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg earlier this week.
Police were called to a complaint of a firearm being discharged at a home in the 1600-block of 104th Street in North Battleford, Sask., at around 10:25 p.m. CT on Monday.
One man was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As of Wednesday, he is still recovering in hospital.
RCMP said their investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man. He was expected to be formally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and remanded later Wednesday.
The North Battleford man is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
