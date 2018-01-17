Woman sentenced in beating death outside Caprice Nightclub

The woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the August 2016 beating death of another woman outside Caprice Nightclub along the Granville Strip has learned her fate.

Crown has confirmed Samantha Nadine Doolan has been handed a two-year jail sentence, followed by three years of probation.

She’s also been asked to pay a $200 victim fine surcharge, and cannot own firearms for 10 years.

At the time, Vancouver Police said the incident started when Doolan, along with 28-year-old Lauren McLellan, got into an altercation about the club’s washroom lineup.

As the fight spilled into the streets, Doolan allegedly punched McLellan in the head.

Staff stopped the fight and McLellan was rushed to the hospital, but died later that night.

Speaking then for the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), Constable Brian Montague said this incident began as a minor one, and should not have resulted in an assault, an attack, and definitely not in anyone’s death.

