New Saskatoon police chief named

Saskatoon Police Service has a new chief.

Troy Cooper, the current chief of Prince Albert Police Service, has been named to replace Clive Weighill as Saskatoon police chief.

Please join us in giving a warm welcome to our new Police Chief Troy Cooper! His selection was announced today by the #yxe Board of Police Commissioners. pic.twitter.com/HqJhzYdk6c — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 17, 2018

The Saskatoon board of police commissioners made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

Cooper, 52, has been chief of the Prince Albert force since 2012.

He will take over his new duties on Feb. 28.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Troy Cooper as chief of police in Saskatoon,” said commission chair Darlene Brander in a release.

“He is the candidate who will continue to motivate and engage our highly qualified police service while he concurrently engages with groups and residents throughout our city. We found the community leader we wanted.”

At the time the search for a new chief was announced, the board said they wanted to hire someone who will continue to build relationships within the community and help build confidence and a sense of safety for the whole community.

“We wanted to find a chief of police who was, among other things, a true community leader, who had displayed exemplary skills in his or her interaction with the community,” Brander said.

“And we wanted to find a police chief who has the proven ability to fully engage and motivate an outstanding police service.”

Weighill retired in September 2017 after leading the force for 11 years.

Among the achievements Weighill oversaw was the mending of relationships with the Indigenous community, unveiling a monument to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and moving into the new police headquarters.

Weighill is currently overseeing a review of the office of the chief coroner.