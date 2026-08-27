Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transportation Safety Board investigating after fatal small plane crash in Mission

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 3:29 pm
1 min read
The wreckage of a plane crash in Mission. View image in full screen
The wreckage of a plane crash in Mission. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed investigators to a plane crash near Mission, B.C.

On Aug. 26, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Mission RCMP received reports of a loud crash and a possible plane crash in the area of Burns Road and Spratt Road in Hatzic.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 Police and firefighters responded to the area and found debris from a small plane.

A 22-year-old man was also found deceased. RCMP said they believe he was the sole occupant of the plane that was conducting a training flight.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices