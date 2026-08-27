Transportation Safety Board investigating after fatal small plane crash in Mission

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The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed investigators to a plane crash near Mission, B.C.

On Aug. 26, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Mission RCMP received reports of a loud crash and a possible plane crash in the area of Burns Road and Spratt Road in Hatzic.

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Police and firefighters responded to the area and found debris from a small plane.

A 22-year-old man was also found deceased. RCMP said they believe he was the sole occupant of the plane that was conducting a training flight.