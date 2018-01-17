Canada
January 17, 2018

Low-flying plane hits Alberta power line, causing power outage

RCMP say a low-flying plane that hit a power line is responsible for a power outage in central Alberta on Tuesday.

The downed power line resulted in a loss of electricity throughout the town of Didsbury.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near Highway 2A and Bergen Road, close to the Olds/Didsbury Airport. According to RCMP, a witness reported seeing a large spark when the plane came into contact with the power line, and then hearing a loud “boom.”

The aircraft involved, a Piper model PA28-180, was found at the Didsbury/Olds Airport where it had safely landed.

RCMP said the plane sustained a broken windshield and minor damage as a result of the collision.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the pilot was approaching the runway to land and flew under the power lines, causing the lines to come into contact with the propeller, windshield, wing and tail,” RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

The pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, was not injured.

RCMP are working with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) to investigate the incident.

Didsbury is located about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.

