McMaster University hopes for accord with neighbours over residence plan

McMaster University’s neighbours are speaking out about a proposal for additional student residence space.

The pushback comes after word that the project will create a 1,400 bed residence, which the Ainslie Wood/Westdale Community Association says is too big.

About a year ago, McMaster bought up some nine properties near the campus with the intention of increasing the number of residence spaces available.

Gord Arbeau, McMaster’s director of community relations and planning, said the growth plan for the project is gradual.

“The plan is construction in two phases with two buildings,” he said. “The first would home 950 students and the second, to be built at a much later date, would house another 400 or so students.”

Arbeau said there is a public information session coming up next month and the university is keen on hearing ideas and feedback from the neighbourhood association and neighbours.

“McMaster University is here for the long term,” Arbeau said.

“So, we’re not interested in squandering the really productive and sustainable relationships we’ve had with our neighbours and the community, built over many years and at many different tables. We’re not interested in jeopardizing that and we want to hear from the community.”

He said the university is hopeful for an accord being reached because “the community association has acknowledged the need for additional student residence space and that the location is good.”

“It’s just the details of the project design and plan that need to be worked out,” he said.