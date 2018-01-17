Canada
January 17, 2018 10:58 am

Battlefords RCMP searching for missing girl

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News
Battlefords RCMP / Supplied
Battlefords RCMP are searching for a missing girl.

Ysanne Du Plessis, 17, was last seen in Battleford, Sask. at around 10:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 3.

Police said she may have gone to Edmonton and are concerned for her well-being.

Du Plessis is Caucasian, around five-foot six, 120 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a red Gordie Howe hockey jersey and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Du Plessis is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

