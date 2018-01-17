Jessica Falkholt, ‘Home and Away’ actor, dies at 29 after car crash

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives, including three members of her family. She was 29.

St. George Hospital said in a statement the 29 year old died on Jan. 17, six days after her life support was withdrawn.

“Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017,” the statement read.

Folkholt played Hope Morrison in the long-running television drama Home and Away.

The actress was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars, 69, and Vivian Falkholt, 61, and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall, 51.

Falkholt’s 21-year-old sister Annabelle died in hospital three days later.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Falkholt was taken off of life support the day after her family’s funeral, which was held Jan. 10. She remained in critical condition for almost a week.

Falkholts’s agent Lisa Mann told People: “Beautiful Jess was loved and treasured by her family, friends and colleagues and our sympathies are with everyone today. Jessica always closed her emails to me with the Greek expression, Philoxenia! It literally means hospitality, but goes beyond that to include the honour a host should bestow on a guest. Philoxenia also encompasses a generosity of spirit, something Jessica had in abundance.”

Many of Falkholt’s fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the actress.

R.I.P Jessica Falkholt. Such a beautiful and talented soul- taken so soon & so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/euFhJq0OQW — James Stewart (@mrjamesstewart_) January 17, 2018

So sad to hear that Home & Away actress Jessica Falkholt has passed away. Incredible actress who will be missed by many. Hard to believe that her whole family was taken in such awful circumstances. R.I.P Falkholt family, may you all be at peace together forever 💔😭 @homeandaway — Paula (@MissPaula1982) January 17, 2018

Can't believe #HomeandAway is 30 years old already😱😱 I have been a fan from the start still a fan now!! #HomeandAway30years🎉🎂🎊 On a sadder note, very sad news about #JessicaFalkholt & her family. Senseless tragedy!!!#RIPJessicaFalkholt🌹😪🌹https://t.co/otnteSQAdv — LynneG (@lynger2000) January 17, 2018

R.I.P Jessica Falkholt and her parents and sister. Big condolences to the extended family and the family of the other driver. Even though he did wrong we can't judge we didn't know him. Such a tragedy though and people on drugs should never be on the road. — Miriam (@MimClare) January 17, 2018

sad to hear that Jessica Falkholt who played Hope in Home and Away has passed away from injuries she suffered as a result of a car crash on Boxing Day last year while also killed her parents and younger sister — Michael J Cameron (@ParsMike24) January 17, 2018

The actress stars in an Australian movie Harmony, which will be released this year.

—With files from the Associated Press