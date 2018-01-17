Jessica Falkholt, ‘Home and Away’ actor, dies at 29 after car crash
Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives, including three members of her family. She was 29.
St. George Hospital said in a statement the 29 year old died on Jan. 17, six days after her life support was withdrawn.
“Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017,” the statement read.
READ MORE: Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death not suspicious, police say
Folkholt played Hope Morrison in the long-running television drama Home and Away.
The actress was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars, 69, and Vivian Falkholt, 61, and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall, 51.
Falkholt’s 21-year-old sister Annabelle died in hospital three days later.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Falkholt was taken off of life support the day after her family’s funeral, which was held Jan. 10. She remained in critical condition for almost a week.
READ MORE: Dolores O’Riordan dead: The Cranberries lead singer dies at 46
Falkholts’s agent Lisa Mann told People: “Beautiful Jess was loved and treasured by her family, friends and colleagues and our sympathies are with everyone today. Jessica always closed her emails to me with the Greek expression, Philoxenia! It literally means hospitality, but goes beyond that to include the honour a host should bestow on a guest. Philoxenia also encompasses a generosity of spirit, something Jessica had in abundance.”
Many of Falkholt’s fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the actress.
The actress stars in an Australian movie Harmony, which will be released this year.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.