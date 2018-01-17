Men’s rights activist edits out all scenes with women in ‘The Last Jedi’

NOTE: This article contains spoilers about ‘The Last Jedi.’ Read at your own risk.

An anonymous men’s rights activist has edited the latest Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, and removed all scenes featuring women. Since the movie’s release, there has been a group of supposed Star Wars fans upset with the way the film turned out; from their perspective, classic characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) don’t get their due, and there is too much focus on female characters they deem superfluous.

In December, a fan even started a petition to remove the movie from the Star Wars canon.

This edit, called Star Wars: The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit (a.k.a The Chauvinist Cut), cuts the 2.5-hour runtime of The Last Jedi down to 46 minutes by deleting “most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas.”

READ MORE: Jessica Falkholt, ‘Home and Away’ actor, dies at 29 after car crash

You can read the full list of “edits” below.

Even within the men’s rights activist community, there was division over the edits. While some lauded them, others were conflicted. Some Reddit users (where the majority of the anonymous naysayers can be found) questioned the necessity of the recut, with some saying it “just makes no sense.”

The creator of the edited version even seemed to question his own work.

“You will probably enjoy it most when you view it less as a blockbuster movie and more as some kind of episode from some non-existent mediocre Star Wars series,” the creator said. He went on to acknowledge faults in his product. “There are plot holes and continuity errors.”



READ MORE: Ashleigh Banfield, HLN host, has harsh words for Aziz Ansari’s accuser

Among the big cuts: Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo is completely removed from the movie, meaning the “Holdo Maneuver” is carried out by Oscar Isaac’s character Poe Dameron, who then dies; General Leia doesn’t chastize Poe Dameron, and she’s ultimately killed by Kylo Ren; Captain Phasma gets beaten by Finn in one hit because “women are naturally weaker than men,” Rey doesn’t have the strength of The Force, and Paige Tico (sister to Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose) doesn’t heroically take out the enemy ship to lead off the movie.

Director Rian Johnson had a very simple and telling reply to the edit.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

Hamill joined in the mockery with his own tweet.

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the movie, piled on as well.

Great points. Hope it’s okay to make a final point…

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YnXFrjW47r — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 16, 2018

Star Wars fans mercilessly trolled the edit’s creator on Twitter, questioning why anybody would bother in the first place.

The fact that someone took the time to make a woman-free edit of the most recent Star Wars movie is straight up hilarious. As a sincere effort it's pathetic. As a troll it's extremely tryhard. — Dark Souls…cialism (@bombsfall) January 17, 2018

"I wanna prove that women are ruining Star Wars….. time to painstakingly edit them out of the movie so you can have a side-by-side comparison that clearly shows just how much they add to and improve the experience haha get owned sjws" — Newt (@Newtaloo) January 17, 2018

Listen, if the only way Star Wars makes sense to you is when you edit out all the major characters, maybe Star Wars isn’t for you? — Sam Sharma (@s3rioussam) January 16, 2018

As of this writing, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has raked in approximately US$592 million at the North American box office.