Freezing rain warning for parts of western Saskatchewan

A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of western Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says a band of freezing rain tracking eastward across central Alberta is expected to enter west central Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

The precipitation may start as wet snow before changing over to freezing rain and may change to rain if temperatures continue to rise.

Road conditions could be impacted by the system and drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline before heading out.

The system is expected to move out of the area towards midday.

Freezing rain warning for: