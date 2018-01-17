Crews put out car fire in Abbotsford, incident deemed suspicious
A A
Abbotsford Police are calling it a suspicious fire.
At 2 a.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to Caboose Place, off Station Road in west Abbotsford, for a reported car fire.
READ MORE: No animals harmed in Abbotsford barn fire
When they arrived they found two cars engulfed in flames and the flames were starting to spread to a third vehicle, as well as a nearby house.
Quick work by crews prevented that from happening.
No injuries were reported.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.