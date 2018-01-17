Arson
January 17, 2018 9:06 am

Crews put out car fire in Abbotsford, incident deemed suspicious

By News Anchor  CKNW

Abbotsford Fire crews work to put out a blaze early Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Kevin Macdonald
Abbotsford Police are calling it a suspicious fire.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to Caboose Place, off Station Road in west Abbotsford, for a reported car fire.

When they arrived they found two cars engulfed in flames and the flames were starting to spread to a third vehicle, as well as a nearby house.

Quick work by crews prevented that from happening.

No injuries were reported.

