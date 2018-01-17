Sinkhole opens up near Don Mills Road and Highway 401

A large sinkhole has closed a section of road near Don Mills Road just south of Highway 401 in North York.

City crews are repairing the roadway after the sinkhole developed earlier this week at Duncan Mill Road and Valleybrook Drive.

Sporadic temperatures in Southern Ontario caused a watermain to burst that led to a massive sinkhole on Yonge St. and York Mills last week.

According to statistics provided by city staff, there have been approximately 250 watermain breaks in Toronto since Dec. 28.

As the city continues to deal with shifting weather conditions, staff said the number of watermain breaks is three times higher this year compared to last year.

—With a file from Nick Westoll