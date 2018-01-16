Media wants cameras in courtroom for Gerald Stanley trial

Five media agencies sought approval Tuesday to record and broadcast video from the courtroom of the trial of Gerald Stanley, who is charged in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

Global News, CBC, CTV, Postmedia and APTN brought the application forward in Court of Queen’s Bench in Battleford, Sask.

Tuesday’s court submissions are under a publication ban and Chief Justice Martel Popescul reserved his decision.

Stanley pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Boushie’s death. The Biggar, Sask.-area farmer is scheduled to stand trial beginning Jan. 29.

Boushie, an Indigenous man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was in a vehicle that drove onto Stanley’s property in August 2016.

An altercation followed and Boushie was shot and killed.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.