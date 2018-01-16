Alberta MLA Dave Schneider sorry for saying Indigenous people disengaged

An Alberta legislature member is apologizing for saying Indigenous people don’t tend to vote and, when they do engage in politics, they only want to talk to the prime minister.

Dave Schneider apologized on Twitter for offending anyone and says he wants everyone to participate in democracy.

Apologies to any offended by my choice of words. Certainly was not my intent. It continues to be a privilege to represent all constituents since being elected. Encourage all to be engaged in our democracy. — Dave Schneider (@DschneiderDave) January 16, 2018

Schneider represents the riding of Little Bow in southern Alberta for the United Conservative Party and made the comments recently to media in his constituency.

Chief Tony Alexis, with the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation which is in Schneider’s constituency, has called the MLA’s comments improper and disrespectful.

Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan says Schneider’s comments suggest an attitude from the 1950s and ignore emerging First Nation political engagement.

Schneider also says it’s hard to meet First Nations constituents, but Feehan says he’s happy to provide him the phone numbers of some chiefs and councils so Schneider can get permission to go on reserves.

