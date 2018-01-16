Surrey residents robbed by man posing as police officer

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a thief who’s posing as a police officer.

Police say a man in Surrey allegedly claimed to be a police officer and stole cash and credit cards in two separate incidents in December.

The man reportedly entered both homes with consent after the victims thought he was a police officer, then stole the items and fled the scene.

Police described the man as South Asian, 6’0″ tall, clean shaven, and wearing all black clothing, but can’t confirm if the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

Police advise people to check the credentials of people claiming to be police officers who are not wearing a full uniform.

“It is perfectly acceptable to ask someone identifying themselves as a police officer for their credentials, like a badge and photo ID card,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If you’re not satisfied with the information provided, you can contact the police of jurisdiction to confirm the officer’s attendance. Dispatchers will be able to tell you if an officer is at your door.”

Police can’t confirm if the man is the same suspect in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.