Home security video of a mailbox theft in Kingston goes viral

You just never know who’s watching your mailbox.

Video of a recent mail theft from a Kingston, Ont., home has gone viral on social media.

Homeowner Ted Moyes took surveillance images Jan. 11 from the front step of his home on Montreal Street near the city’s downtown. The video shows a man on a bicycle going by his house. The rider gets off the bike, walks up to his doorstep and steals one of the parcels in his mailbox. Moyes says the thief made off with some car fuses that he had ordered online. He says other more valuable parcels, including a set of Nancy Drew books, were not taken.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t call back those numbers’: Toronto woman warns others of call-back phone scam

The homeowner has given a copy of the home security tape to Kingston Police and an investigation is ongoing to identify the mail thief.

READ MORE: Three men charged in alleged Surrey mail theft

Moyes says he posted the security images on his Facebook page to alert his neighbours about a mailbox prowler. The images have been viewed more than 60,000 times since Monday.