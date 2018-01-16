Driver hurt in collision with Winnipeg city bus dies

The driver who was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hit a transit bus earlier this month, has died.

The collision happened on January 5 at 1:30 am.

Police said the car was travelling south on Osborne Street when it veered into the front of a bus near Woodward Avenue.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Police later said its investigation had revealed the car had been stolen earlier on Pembina Highway.

On Tuesday police said the driver of that car had died from his injuries.