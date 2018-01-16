Kelowna airline CEO stepping down

There’s been a changing of the guard at a Kelowna-based discount airline.

Flair Airlines has announced that founder Jim Rogers is stepping down as president after selling his shares in the company.

The company says Jim Scott, a former pilot, will assume the position of CEO.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the transformation of how and what Canadians should expect from a premium ULCC. We will drive forward signiﬁcant improvements in customer experience, operate with reliability and execute with an impressive team in a competitive market,” Scott said.

Scott will be joined by Jerry Presley who will assume the position of Executive Board Chair.

Rogers is stepping down only six months after Flair Airlines purchased the assets of NewLeaf Travel company.

Flair Airlines flies to seven Canadian cities including Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Abbotsford, Vancouver and Kelowna.

It’s headquartered in Kelowna.