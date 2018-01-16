University of Saskatchewan looking for breast cancer survivors for study

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are looking for breast cancer survivors to take part in a study.

The study will look at the effects of shoulder problems following a mastectomy.

“Breast cancer survivors often experience pain, stiffness, restricted range of motion and subsequent functional limitations,” said Soo Kim, an associate professor at the School of Rehabilitation Sciences at the U of S.

“In a recent survey of Saskatchewan women, over 75 per cent reported at least one type of shoulder problem after treatment.”

Researchers said there is evidence that the motion of the whole shoulder is affected following surgery and treatment and believe these changes are associated with other arm disorders in the months and years following treatment.

The information gathered from the study will aim to help doctors and physiotherapists with shoulder rehabilitation and return to work recommendations.

“Due to changes at the shoulder from treatment, breast cancer survivors may be more likely to develop rotator cuff disorders,” said PhD student Angelica Lang.

“Defining biomechanical contributions to the potential development of rotator cuff problems can inform doctors and physiotherapists during treatment and rehabilitation, particularly for the return to work process.”

READ MORE: New genetic research could help detect breast cancer earlier

Researchers are looking to recruit women between the ages of 35 and 65 who have had a mastectomy at least six months ago.

Volunteers will then take part in one data collection session where they will perform upper limb-focused tasks while outfitted with motion capture equipment.

Anyone looking to take part is asked to email Angelica Lang (angelica.lang@usask.ca) or contact 639-480-5595.