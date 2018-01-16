Canadian Screen Award nominations 2018: ‘Anne,’ ‘Ava’ lead the pack

The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, and the series “Anne” and film “Ava” came away with the most nods.

In the TV categories, “Anne” received an impressive 13 nominations, with “Cardinal” and “Kim’s Convenience” following close behind with 12 each. “Alias Grace” and “Schitt’s Creek” each received 11.

Global’s “Mary Kills People” received nine nominations, including Best Dramatic Series, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, and Supporting Actor.

History’s “Vikings” got five nominations, with Global’s “Big Brother Canada” netting three nominations, and W Network’s “The Bachelorette Canada” receiving two.

Food Network’s “Top Chef Canada” was nominated in six categories, while YTV’s animated “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” received eight nominations.

“Global National” came away with three nominations in reporting categories, while ET Canada’s own Frank Samson received two nominations for directing “Survivor” and Lady Antebellum specials.

In the film categories, “Ava”, “Hochelaga, Land of Souls” and “Never Steady, Never Still” received the most love, with eight nominations each.

Other nominees include the films “Maudie”, “The Breadwinner”, and “The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches”.

The Canadian Screen Awards will be held on March 11 in Toronto.

See the list of nominees in major categories below:

TV

Best Dramatic Series

“Pure”

“19-2”

“Mary Kills People”

“Anne”

“Vikings”

Best Comedy Series

“Letterkenny”

“Workin’ Moms”

“Nirvanna the Band the Show”

“Michael: Every Day”

“Kim’s Convenience”

Best Reality / Competition Series

“Masterchef Canada”

“The Bachelorette Canada”

“Top Chef Canada”

“Big Brother Canada”

“The Amazing Race Canada”

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

Gerry Dee – “Mr. D”

Jared Keeso – “Letterkenny”

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – “Kim’s Convenience”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Lead Actor, Drama

Brian Markinson – “The Romeo Section”

Richard Short – “Mary Kills People”

Christopher Heyerdahl – “Van Helsing”

Alexander Ludwig – “Vikings”

Shawn Doyle – “Bellevue”

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine Reitman – “Workin’ Moms”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Andrea Bang – “Kim’s Convenience”

Jean Yoon – “Kim’s Convenience”

Best Lead Actress, Drama

Amybeth McNulty – “Anne”

Caroline Dhavernas – “Mary Kills People”

Jennie Raymond – “Sex & Violence”

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black”

Meaghan Rath – “Rogue”

Film

Best Motion Picture

“The Ravenous”

“Never Steady, Never Still”

“Maudie”

“The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches”

“It’s the Heart that Dies Last”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ava”

Achievement in Direction

Robin Aubert – “The Ravenous”

Aisling Walsh – “Maudie”

Alexis Durand Brault – “It’s the Heart that Dies Last”

Sadaf Foroughi – “Ava”

Ian Lagarde – “All You Can Eat Buddha”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Ethan Hawke – “Maudie”

Emile Proulx-Cloutier – “We Are the Others”

Tzi Ma – “Meditation Park”

Antoine L’Ecuyer – “The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches”

Gabriel Sabourin – “It’s the Heart that Dies Last”

Nabil Rajo – “Boost”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Shirley Henderson – “Never Steady, Never Still”

Sally Hawkins – “Maudie”

Marine Johnson – “The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches”

Denis Filiatrault – “It’s the Heart that Dies Last”

Mahour Jabbari – “Ava”