Toronto police launch pedestrian safety campaign after spike in road deaths

Toronto police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign following a 200 per cent increase in road fatalities compared to the same period last year.

Since Jan. 1, police said there have been six traffic fatalities in Toronto with four deaths involving pedestrians and two drivers killed.

Police said collision analysis shows pedestrian traffic fatalities represent approximately 60 per cent of yearly traffic fatalities in the city.

In 2017, 36 pedestrians lost their lives in Toronto, which represents over 59 per cent of total traffic deaths.

Police said mid-block crossing accounted for over 58 per cent of the pedestrian involved fatalities in 2017.

Seniors aged 65 and older are among the most vulnerable sector of road users and they accounted for over 48 per cent of all pedestrian fatalities, police said.

Police said officers and parking enforcement officers will be focusing their attention on motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit offences at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks, intersections, school zones and crossing areas frequented by seniors.

The pedestrian safety campaign, named “Road safety… It starts with you,” begins Jan. 16 and runs through to Jan. 22.

Police have also launched public safety announcements to get their message across to the public.