City police searching for missing Toronto woman who was en route to London

London police say they’re concerned for the welfare of a missing elderly woman who was on her way to the city, but didn’t show up at her destination.

Officers say Edna Wilson, 93, of Toronto was last seen Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Ingersoll. She was driving a silver 2014 Ford Focus with licence plates reading ASVB 118.

Wilson was on her way to the area of Manitoulin Drive in London.

City police have described Wilson as Caucasian, 5’0″ with a very small build and grey hair.

If you know where Wilson is you’re asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).