‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders take over streets of South Florida

On Monday, while U.S. President Donald Trump hid away at the Winter White House, motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs took over the streets of South Florida.

The riders popped wheelies and weaved through traffic as part of an annual event known as “Wheels Up, Guns Down.”

This is the fourth year in a row the event has taken place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is intended to denounce gun violence but is clearly a dangerous event.

Dirt Bike & ATV riders overtake South Florida streets on this MLK holiday, despite stern warnings from police. This group was spotted on NW 95th St & 7th Avenue in Miami for their ‘Bikes Up, Guns Down’ attempt. pic.twitter.com/N6fSG6LY6j Story continues below — Terrell Forney (@TVTerrell) January 15, 2018

“There was heavy traffic. They were driving into oncoming traffic. They were driving between vehicles, putting themselves in danger along with the lives of the motoring public,” Broward Sheriff’s Det. Donnard Huneke told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel of the riders.

Police across Florida had warned riders of a zero tolerance policy, ahead of Monday.

“It was uneventful. Thank God everything went well,” Miami-Dade police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told the Miami Herald.

In Miami-Dade, 13 people were arrested and dozens of vehicles were also impounded as it is illegal to ride ATVs and dirtbikes on streets, the Miami Herald reported.

“Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride through Midtown Miami. At least 1 biker detained by police @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/5csCJXZSjp — Christian De La Rosa (@ChristianWplg) January 15, 2018

In neighbouring Broward County, 14 arrests were made by 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

“Most of these individuals are from out of town, if not out of state,” Huneke told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Three of the men arrested were from New York City including a probation officer.