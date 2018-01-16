Rick Zamperin: Kevin Glenn… the most travelled man in the CFL

He has never won a Grey Cup.

But Kevin Glenn has done something that no other player in CFL history has ever accomplished.

That’s being on the roster of all nine current Canadian Football League teams.

KG hit for the cycle Monday when he officially signed with the Edmonton Eskimos to be Mike Reilly’s backup this season.

Glenn started his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2001 before he was traded to the Toronto Argonauts.

But he only spent a few hours in double blue after Toronto dealt Glenn to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that same day.

After five seasons in the Peg, KG landed in Hamilton, but three years later, he shuffled off to Calgary to join the Stampeders.

The Stamps left Glenn unprotected in the expansion draft and the Ottawa Redblacks scooped him up but then traded him to the B.C. Lions.

He then went back to Regina, who traded him to Montreal before the Alouettes shipped him off to Winnipeg.

After being released by the Bombers, Glenn found himself back in Saskatchewan, who released him this off-season… and now, he’s in Edmonton.

I can’t imagine how his wife and kids feel.

Now, if he can only stick around for a few more years and latch on with the Atlantic Whatchamacallits.