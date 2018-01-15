New late-night national talk show ‘The Shift with Drex’ coming to Corus Radio

A new voice will be joining the national conversation on Canadian airwaves.

Beginning Jan. 22, Justin “Drex” Wilcomes will bring his unique off-the-cuff personality, no-holds barred interview style and witty candor to Canadians in seven markets from Vancouver to Toronto with a new talk show, The Shift with Drex.

The new four-hour show will air live at 10 p.m. on Vancouver’s 980 CKNW, 11 p.m. on Calgary’s 770 CHQR and Edmonton’s 630 CHED, Midnight on Winnipeg’s 680 CJOB, and at 1 a.m. on Toronto’s AM 640, Hamilton’s 900 CHML and London’s 980 CFPL.

The program will focus on interviews with newsmakers, columnists and celebrities, while keeping phone lines open for listener calls and lively late night debate.

“It’s stories, it’s opinion, it’s culture, it’s irreverent and it’s Canadian,” said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice-President, Global News and Corus Radio. “The Shift with Drex will tap into the common humour, pride and honesty that pulls our country together.”

Wilcomes — better known to his listeners as Drex — will move to the new program from his current role co-hosting CKNW’s The Steele & Drex Show, and said he’s looking forward to engaging with listeners into the late hours.

“I’m a night owl deep down, so the hours will be great,” said Drex.

“It’s a great opportunity, I started my career out as a national overnight host in Australia back in the 90’s and always loved that time of the day. Some people are just starting their day, while others are wrapping theirs up so I’m looking forward to chatting to Canada.”

Drex has been on the radio airwaves since 1993, and moved to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s popular Triple J in Sydney in 1995, where he was one of the youngest announcers to host a national radio program.

In 2001, Drex moved into commercial radio where he worked as a program director and host at several Australian stations before immigrating to Canada in 2009, where he’s made a name for him self in British Columbian radio.