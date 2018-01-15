An hour-long ‘Harry Potter’ fan film has muggles losing their minds

The Harry Potter franchise has finished but fans have turned their attention to making a prequel film about Lord Voldemort, the central main antagonist in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels and films.

“What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort?” a group of Harry Potter fans wondered.

In 2016 the film’s creators had been re-reading the sixth installment of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which left them with a question: “What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back? There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken.”

READ MORE: Harry Potter prequel about Voldemort approved by Warner Bros.

Earlier this year, the group organized as Tryangle Films, set up a Kickstarter page in an attempt to raise funds for their project Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir, which is a film based on Tom Marvolo Riddle’s life before he became Lord Voldemort.

Warner Bros reached an agreement with the film start up Tryangle Films over the unofficial prequel, providing it is only released on YouTube “in a nonprofit way,” according to Polygon.

The group shared a short trailer in June for Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, which quickly gained over 30 million plays on Facebook.

READ MORE: J.K. Rowling pleads with fans not to buy stolen handwritten ‘Harry Potter’ prequel

Now, the full film has arrived for free on YouTube. The 52-minute fan film is based around a new character named Grisha McLaggen, a descendant of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry co-founder Godric Gryffindor.

The story is told in a series of flashbacks as students of Hogwarts investigate the activities of Tom Riddle.

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir currently has over 4 million views on YouTube within two days of its Jan. 13 release. It also sits at number 16 on YouTube’s top trending feed.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town’ event sells out, causes upset with fans

Harry Potter fans took to Twitter to share their reviews of the prequel film about Lord Voldemort.

one of the best scenes of Voldemort: Origins of the Heir pic.twitter.com/O77xVvYA4I — suíno (@gaberoca) January 13, 2018

Voldemort Origins of the Heir was such a good fan film. It's so dark and twisty and gives all the HP feels. Definitely recommend it to all #HP fans out there. #WatchingVoldemort — Tea Jay (@helloteajay) January 13, 2018

Just watched the fan movie about Voldemort (Origins of the heir) and it was really good! The guys did a great job on it. Hope to see more :> I've also found some "strange likenesses" x) #Watchingvoldemort #voldemortoriginsoftheheir #voldemort #lordvoldemort #harrypotter #superman pic.twitter.com/DMHYOuAyQf — YUki (@KoizumiSaeko) January 13, 2018

Being a #PotterHead, was following #Voldemort since it was announced, finally watched and now disappointed 😑

Never expected a fan made movie to @jk_rowling & @WarnerBrosEnt level but it couldn't even justify it's title and revolves around Grisha rather than Voldemort's Heirs #HP — लोकेश कर्ण (@k4karn) January 15, 2018

Very curious to see what @jk_rowling thinks of this new #Voldemort fan film! — Wes (@sinewav1) January 15, 2018

I really wanted to enjoy Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, but that was painful to get through. Couldn't stop cringing at the bad dubbing and accents. Props to whoever did the visual effects and music though. Looked amazing. #Voldemort — Pareeta Nayee (@PareetaNayee91) January 14, 2018