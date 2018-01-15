Fire at Fredericton home under construction deemed suspicious
The Fredericton Police Force says a fire that broke out at on the city’s north side over the weekend has been deemed suspicious.
Fire crews and police were called to Ashley Crescent at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when a neighbour across the street called 911 after seeing flames.
Police spokesperson Heidi Cyr told Global News that Fredericton firefighters, police, ambulance, NB Power linemen and Enbridge Gas technicians were called to the scene.
Cyr said seven fire apparatus were on scene and firefighters remained at the site of the blaze until 9:44 p.m.
Platoon Captain Steve Fraser confirmed to Global News Sunday night that the building was unoccupied and under construction.
The townhouses are owned by Robin Clark Homes.
