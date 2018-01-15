Christmas tree collection in London behind schedule
The weather has caused some delays for the city of London’s Christmas tree collection.
In a statement released Sunday, officials say they’re running five to six days behind schedule with only about half the trees collected.
They estimate there are still about 7,000 households that still have their trees at the curb.
Collection will resume Monday in parts of zone A, and most of D, E and F.
Londoners are asked to leave their trees within a metre of the curb in front of their homes and to make sure they are free of decorations and not in a plastic bag.
