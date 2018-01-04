Christmas tree pickup begins next week

With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, that means so long to lights, wreaths, holiday bells and of course, the Christmas tree.

City crews will begin collecting Christmas trees Monday of next week.

Officials say residents should make sure to place their trees within a metre of the curb by Monday at 7 a.m.

They are asking people to remove all decorations, tinsel, garland and lights, and make sure they are not in plastic bags.

The city says crews will only come around to each neighbourhood once next week.

London’s former Christmas tree depots have been permanently shut down.

If you miss out on the collection next week, you can bring your tree to an EnviroDepot or keep it in your backyard until spring yard waste collection takes place.