Portage la Prairie man and 13-year-old daughter die in highway collision

A Portage la Prairie man and his teenage daughter were killed in a highway accident in Ontario that sent three more to hospital Saturday night.

31-year-old Dustin McLaughlin from Portage La Prairie and 13-year-old Cheyanne McLaughlin, who lived in Nipigon, Ontario, were killed.

The other three occupants of the SUV they were driving were transported to hospital and later taken by air ambulance to Winnipeg for further treatment.

The collision happened on Highway 17 west of Vermillion Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 5:30pm, they were called to a multi-vehicle crash. They believe the eastbound SUV lost control and collided with a westbound semi, killing McLaughlin, who was driving, and his daughter, who was sitting in the front seat.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

OPP said the Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.