Sam Rockwell accidentally drops F-bomb during Saturday Night Live skit

In this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host Sam Rockwell accidentally let an F-bomb slip while playing a the host of a PBS Kids show called “The Science Room.”

The skit starts off with a familiar PBS Kids opening and introduces “The Science Room.” Rockwell is playing the show’s host, Mr. Science. The show’s guests Lonnie and Josh, were played by Cecily Strong and Mikey Day.

Unfortunately, Lonnie and Josh aren’t quite able to follow the experiment.

“These guys are going to help with some experiments involving matter,” exclaims Mr. Science. “And there are three phases of matter. Liquid, like this water. Solid, like this table. Lonnie, you know the third one?”

“Erm, water?” Lonnie responds, clearly confused.

Her answer was incorrect, and Mr. Science turns to Josh.

“Liquid?” he responds hopefully.

After several guesses, Josh still hasn’t arrived at the right answer and Mr. Science decides to just tell the students that the third phase of matter is… gas.

Next, it’s time for an experiment. This week features the all-too-familiar oil and water lesson.

“Lonnie, Josh, what do you think will happen when I pour the oil into the water?” Mr. Science asks the students.

“It’ll explode?” Lonnie responds. “Nothing?” Josh counters.

“Well something has to happen, oil is less dense than water,” says Mr. Science, clearly getting frustrated. “So do you think it will sink or float?”

After another round of incorrect guesses by Lonnie and Josh, Mr. Science decides to simply go ahead with the experiment.

“Ok, I’m gonna pour the oil…” Mr. Science begins, but before he can finish, Lonnie and Josh dive behind the table with their hands over their ears, worried that the mixture is going to explode.

After several attempts to complete the experiment, and prompting the students to recognize that the oil floated to the top of the glass because oil is less dense than water, it seems that Rockwell himself was getting a little frustrated as he let out an accidental profanity.

“You can’t be this f*****g stupid!”

Mr. Science eventually wound up wishing aloud that the mixture of oil and water would in fact explode.

Rockwell isn’t the first SNL actor to accidentally utter a curse word while filming the live show. While it doesn’t appear Rockwell will face serious consequences for his slip-up, other actors and actresses have made the same mistake with more serious results.

Actress Jenny Slate for example, was fired after her first and only season on SNL eight years ago after she too dropped an F-bomb during a live show. More recently, Kristen Stewart spoke the same curse word when she hosted SNL back in March.