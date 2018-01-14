SNL looks at how ‘The Fashion Police’ would operate in #Timesup era

In November, Cable channel E! finally put the show ‘Fashion Police’ to rest.

The show, which featured segments such as “Bitch Stole My Look,” “Guess Me From Behind,” and “Starlet or Streetwalker,” would look at what celebrities wore on the red carpet at major events such as the Oscars.

Saturday Night Live revived the show this week, highlighting the potential disasters which would face the gossip show in the #timesup era.

“Welcome to the look, E’s red carpet rundown. Where we are now fashion positive,” says host Michelle Kontz (played by Cecily Strong). “The times are changing and we’re trying to keep up. I’m so outta breath.”

She then introduces her co-host Dean Swizz (Sam Rockwell).

“Thank-you Michelle. My favourite woman equal,” Swizz says. “On the count of three, let’s just say what we get paid.”

Swizz says “$600,000” just as Kontz says “40,000.”

“OK. That backfired,” Swizz notes.

Kontz then introduces the rest of the panel, Angelo DolphinTuna (Kenan Thompson) and Director of Our House women’s shelter Silvia Nunez (Melissa Villasenor).

Nunez is asked to describe the work she does and she manages to get out the words, “At our house, we provide women -” before being interrupted.

Kontz responds by saying “amazing” as Swizz says, “Someone should provide women. “

Kontz then introduces a clip of the first outfit for the panel to judge — Kate Hudson wearing Valentino.

“Oooh, I am going to say she looks empowered,” Swizz says.

“Yes. She definitely looks as good as a man. If not better. Can I say that?” DolphinTuna adds.

“I don’t even see a dress. I see a CEO,” Kontz points out. “What do you think Silvia?”

“Ummm… I think she looks beautiful,” she says.

Which prompts Swizz to ask, “Really, really Silvia? Let’s just try not judge people based upon their looks.”

To which she responds, “This show is called The Look.”

