Gunman holding 10-year-old boy hostage in Ohio apartment complex

WEST CHESTER, Ohio – Authorities outside Cincinnati say police are still negotiating with a gunman who’s been holding a 10-year-old boy hostage at an apartment complex.

The hostage situation in Liberty Township, Ohio, began just after midnight Saturday. No injuries have been reported and the two have been given food and water.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells WXIX-TV there was an altercation inside an apartment and that a man who doesn’t live there stayed behind with the boy. The sheriff says the man isn’t related to the boy.

Jones says the gunman later barricaded himself in a garage with the child. The vehicle is running with the heat on, but the garage door is open.

Earlier, the suspect fired more than 30 shots at authorities, hitting an armoured vehicle and a robot outside the building.

Jones says negotiators are being extremely cautious.