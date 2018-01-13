World
January 13, 2018
Updated: January 13, 2018 6:49 pm

Trump makes first public comments since Hawaii false missile alarm panic — to slam Michael Wolff

The U.S. state of Hawaii experienced 38 minutes of panic and chaos on Saturday, after cell phone and TV screens displayed a false emergency alert about a ballistic missile headed for its shores.

But while state and federal officials scrambled to offer apologies and reassurances to the public, President Donald Trump had other things on his mind.

Trump, whose 2018 thus far has been dominated by damning allegations contained in the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” took to Twitter to rail against the book’s author Michael Wolff for the umpteenth time, labeling him “mentally deranged.” He also slammed the media for promoting Wolff’s “Fake Book.”

Many Twitter users were left incredulous by Trump’s decision to attack Wolff rather address the situation in Hawaii.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that Trump had been briefed on what she called Hawaii’s “emergency management exercise,” even as Hawaii Governor David Ige revealed the the missile alert was sent out in error.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai tweeted that the agency was launching a full investigation.

The episode occurred with Hawaiians already jittery over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea.

— With a file from The Associated Press

