Trump makes first public comments since Hawaii false missile alarm panic — to slam Michael Wolff

The U.S. state of Hawaii experienced 38 minutes of panic and chaos on Saturday, after cell phone and TV screens displayed a false emergency alert about a ballistic missile headed for its shores.

READ MORE: ‘A big sense of relief’: Global BC anchor on vacation in Hawaii talks false missile alert

But while state and federal officials scrambled to offer apologies and reassurances to the public, President Donald Trump had other things on his mind.

Trump, whose 2018 thus far has been dominated by damning allegations contained in the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” took to Twitter to rail against the book’s author Michael Wolff for the umpteenth time, labeling him “mentally deranged.” He also slammed the media for promoting Wolff’s “Fake Book.”

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

Many Twitter users were left incredulous by Trump’s decision to attack Wolff rather address the situation in Hawaii.

Wow, as a citizen of Hawaii, I am SO impressed by Trump tweeting about Wolff's book again after the clusterf— that occurred this morning! *sarcasm x infinity* — Barbara Walsh (@AtreiyaN7) January 13, 2018

Trump got plenty of time to tweet about football players kneeling during the national anthem, but can’t seem to find his phone to tell the people of Hawaii that a ballistic misuse is not going to hit their state. Unbelievable. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 13, 2018

Trump is much more concerned about Wolff's best-selling tell-all book than he is about his own citizens in Hawaii, who were in a state of panic earlier today because of a supposed ballistic missile headed their way. It turned out to be a false alarm, but that's not the point! — Claude VanCity (@vancitydwell) January 13, 2018

First public statement of Trump since the Hawaii false alarm is about Michael Wolff’s book.

I have no words. — Christie Walker (@LaChristie) January 13, 2018

Trump priorities: 1. Finish golf while possible missile strike occurring in Hawaii. 2. After finishing golf, obsessing over Wolff book (which continues to prove Book’s allegations) and 2016 election?? #StableGenius#ShitholePresident — M. Meyer (@AngryFedupVtr) January 13, 2018

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that Trump had been briefed on what she called Hawaii’s “emergency management exercise,” even as Hawaii Governor David Ige revealed the the missile alert was sent out in error.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai tweeted that the agency was launching a full investigation.

The episode occurred with Hawaiians already jittery over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea.

— With a file from The Associated Press

Follow @Kalvapalle