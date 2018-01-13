Accidental ballistic missile alert warning issued to cell phones in Hawaii

People in Hawaii received accidental warnings on their cell phones early Saturday morning, which read that a ballistic missile was headed toward the U.S. state, multiple people reported on Twitter.

The emergency alert read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

People in Hawaii right now are receiving a “Ballistic Missile Threat” warning on their iPhones. Can anyone confirm this is a legitimate notice & threat? We have friends/family there. pic.twitter.com/snwCwyrn8Z — Ryan J. Negri (@RyanNegri) January 13, 2018

The emergency alert was sent to cellphones just after 8 a.m local time.

Thirty-eight minutes later an update was sent to cell phones noting that it was an error, Global BC’s Lynn Colliar said on Twitter. Colliar is in Hawaii on vacation.

So that was 38 mins of local panic here in #Hawaii… #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/AJphSR8Ro7 — Lynn Colliar (@LynnColliar) January 13, 2018

One Twitter user also posted a video which shows a soccer game on TV being interrupted with an alert.

The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying pic.twitter.com/pVwpCBeRgD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 13, 2018

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issued a tweet at 8:20 a.m. local time, which simply read, “NO missile threat to Hawaii,” without providing further details.



Story continues below NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza told the Associated Press the alert was a false alarm and the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The Federal Communications Commission said it was launching a “full investigation” into a false wireless emergency alert that a ballistic missile was headed for Hawaii, the chairman of the commission said.

The @FCC is launching a full investigation into the false emergency alert that was sent to residents of Hawaii. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) January 13, 2018

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz also issued a tweet noting that it was a “false alarm.”

There is no missile threat. It was a false alarm based on a human error. There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

He issued a second note shortly thereafter.

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

Many people shared tales of reaction to the incident on Twitter.

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

Jamie Malapit, owner of a Honolulu hair salon, texted his clients that he was cancelling their appointments and was closing his shop for the day. He said he was still in bed when the phone started going off “like crazy.” He thought it was a tsunami warning at first.

“I woke up and saw missile warning and thought no way. I thought ‘No, this is not happening today,”‘ Malapit said.

He was still “a little freaked out” and feeling paranoid even after hearing it was a false alarm.

“I went from panic to semi panic and ‘Are we sure?”‘ he said.

Richard Ing, a Honolulu attorney, was doing a construction project at home when his wife told him about the alert.

He dug his phone out and had confirmed he had the same alert. Attempts to find further information on the television or radio didn’t provide further information, but then he saw on Twitter that it was a false alarm.

While he was trying to confirm, his wife and children were preparing to evacuate in case they needed to move to safer ground.

The incident occurred amid high international tensions over North Korea’s development of a ballistic nuclear weapon.

North Korean President Kim Jong-un has threatened to unleash his country’s growing missile weapon capability against the U.S. territory of Guam or U.S. states, prompting President Donald Trump to threaten tough actions against Pyongyang.

Trump was briefed on Saturday after an official message was mistakenly sent to Hawaii residents’ mobile phones warning them of an imminent ballistic missile attack. “The President has been briefed on the state of Hawaii‘s emergency management exercise. This was purely a state exercise,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to #Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error and was a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/Lvg17VNjiF — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) January 13, 2018

Hawaii, a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, has a population of about 1.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is home to the U.S. Pacific Command, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet and other elements of the American military.

In November, Hawaii said it would resume monthly statewide testing of Cold War-era nuclear attack warning sirens for the first time in at least a quarter of a century, in preparation for a possible missile strike from North Korea, state officials said at the time.

*With files from Associated Press and Reuters

