Serious collision in southern Alberta sends two to hospital

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a serious two-vehicle collision Saturday morning in southern Alberta.

Around 10:15 a.m., Raymond RCMP, Emergency Medical Services and the Magrath Fire Department responded to the report of a crash about three kilometres south of the hamlet of Welling, Alta.

According to RCMP, a Kia van was travelling north on Highway 5 when it was unable to follow the curve of the road. The van entered the centre median, breaking down.

Shortly after, a vehicle described as a Toyota Corolla failed to negotiate the same curve and crashed into the back of the Kia.

The Toyota flipped on its side, lodging against the Kia and pinning the Toyota driver inside the vehicle. She was extricated by emergency services and transported to hospital with serious, but undetermined, injuries.

The male passenger of the Toyota was able to free himself from the vehicle, and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Kia was not injured.

RCMP believe icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the collision. They continue to investigate the incident.