Snofest Winter Carnival in Peterborough keeping people moving, in its second week

Visitors of all ages had the chance to explore the universe from under a dome on planetarium day at Kenner Collegiate, all part of Peterborough’s 41st Annual Snofest Winter Carnival.

Presenter and Manager of Ontario Planetarium Olivia Longo says she is showing people all the planets in the solar system and some of the constellations that we can see from Peterborough.

“I think it’s really important for kids to see space as it is, as well as to see earth from the perspective of space, to know that it’s still a very fragile planet, so we have to take care of it,” said Longo.

Planetarium day is just one of many Peterborough Snofest events planned throughout the month of January.

“What it is all about is giving our community the opportunity to get outside, get active during the month of January, when it’s cold and people want to hibernate. We offer a lot of free and local events for all ages,” said co-chair of Snofest, Ellen Stewart.

From under the dome, to on the rink, also a part of Snowfest is the Peterborough Curling Club, offering free lessons to the general public.

“It is our Try Curling, Throw Your First Rock event, and we also have our learn to curl Snowfest bond spiel on for the curlers that have started curling this is their first year at our club,” said Pauline Orpwood, Director of Peteborough Curling Club.

The month long carnival began on January 6, and runs until January 29. For a full list of Snowfest events you can visit the website at peterboroughsnowfest.ca