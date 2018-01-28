5 music artists who’ve never won a Grammy

Each year, the Grammy Awards honour the best in music. While many artists have taken home a little golden gramophone trophy — some on multiple occasions — there are still popular musicians who, in some cases shockingly, haven’t received an award. Here are five artists who have yet to win a Grammy.

Snoop Dogg

Hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg has received a staggering 17 nominations for a Grammy, but has never won one. The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper was anticipated to finally receive a win after working with Kendrick Lamar on his critically acclaimed album To Pimp A Butterfly, but Lamar’s album lost to Taylor Swift at the 2016 awards show.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been dominating the pop charts for almost a decade, and although she’s been nominated and won many awards, the Grammys aren’t on that list. The Teenage Dream singer has been nominated a total of 13 times since her debut in 2008.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross, known not only for her solo work but for scoring multiple hits with R&B group The Supremes, has unbelievably never won a Grammy. Ross received her first nomination in 1970, and has since been nominated 12 times. She was the recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which she received in 2012 at the Special Merit Awards. The Special Merit Awards are awarded by the recording academy, but aren’t presented at the Grammys.

Rush

Rush is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time and is synonymous with Canadian music. Despite these huge qualifiers, Rush has still never won a Grammy. First nominated in 1982 for their song YYZ, the band has been nominated a total of seven times.

Queen

It’s hard to believe that the masterminds behind such iconic songs as Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You have never taken home a gramophone. Queen was first nominated in 1976, totaling four nominations. It was announced earlier this month that the English rock band will be the recipient of this year’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.