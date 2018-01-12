Sorry Fraser Valley, the winter wallop isn’t done with you yet

As if freezing rain falling sideways wasn’t bad enough on Thursday, the winter storm warning remains in effect for the central and eastern Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, the western Fraser Valley has seen temperatures warm up, and freezing rain has turned to just rain in areas such as Abbotsford and Mission.

Temperatures are expected to warm up across all the Fraser Valley, and freezing rain is expected to turn into rain in the central and eastern Fraser Valley by about midnight.

The agency said Arctic air is continuing to spill out from the B.C. Interior, pulling temperatures near or below the freezing level, along with windy conditions.

Freezing drizzle was reported in the Fraser Valley in the late morning.

There’s a risk of freezing rain in Chilliwack, though most of it is happening out in Hope. A winter storm warning for Abbotsford has ended.

Arctic air continues to flow into the valley at the same time as another weather system advances on to the B.C. coast from the Pacific Ocean.

Commuters are advised to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

That warning came one day after vehicles fell into ditches as snowy conditions took over the roads in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on Whatcom Road in Abbotsford, and Highway 3 near Manning Park was blocked in both directions after two semi-trucks jackknifed on the road.

The highway was later cleared.