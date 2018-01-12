Police seek suspects in 2 Calgary convenience store robberies

Calgary police are releasing photos of suspects involved in two robberies at Calgary convenience stores in the hopes the public may recognize them.

Investigators said the two incidents happened in November and December 2017.

The most recent incident was at a convenience store in the 5200 block of Marlborough Drive N.E. at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Police said two masked men entered the store and one of the men walked behind the counter, grabbing merchandise and stealing money from the cash register.

Investigators said when the clerk approached them, one of the suspects pulled a gun on him. They said the suspect struck him with the weapon and that he received a two-inch gash to the head.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, a blue hooded jacket, black pants and black gloves and shoes.

The second suspect was described as wearing sunglasses, a black balaclava mask, a grey hoodie, dark ripped jeans and brown runners with white soles.

Police are also investigating an earlier incident that happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 in a store in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

Investigators said in that case, a masked man entered the store and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the register.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

That suspect is described as about 35 to 40 years old, approximately 6’ tall with a heavy build. Police said he was wearing a mask, a black hoodie, black pants and black runners with white soles.