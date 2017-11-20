Police searching for man who ‘threatened staff with knife’ during 4 Calgary robberies

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in connection with four robberies in Calgary over the weekend.

Police say they happened between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A Domino’s Pizza on Richard Way S.W. was robbed, along with the Biz Big Cheese on 10 Street N.W. and Dave’s Liquor on 16 Avenue N.W. The Liquor Depot on Midlake Blvd S.E. was also targeted.

Police said the suspect “threatened staff with a knife” in each of the robberies.

He’s described as being in his mid-30s and approximately five foot six, wearing a black coat and black hat.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.