Crime
November 20, 2017 6:44 pm

Police searching for man who ‘threatened staff with knife’ during 4 Calgary robberies

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

Calgary police are searching for a man who robbed four stores between Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in connection with four robberies in Calgary over the weekend.

Police say they happened between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A Domino’s Pizza on Richard Way S.W. was robbed, along with the Biz Big Cheese on 10 Street N.W. and Dave’s Liquor on 16 Avenue N.W. The Liquor Depot on Midlake Blvd S.E. was also targeted.

Police said the suspect “threatened staff with a knife” in each of the robberies.

He’s described as being in his mid-30s and approximately five foot six, wearing a black coat and black hat.

Robbery 1

Robbery 1

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Robbery 2

Calgary police are looking for a man involved in four robberies over the weekend.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Robbery 3

Calgary police are looking for a man who robbed four stores between 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

